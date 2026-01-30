This Audi RS 6 Avant Is What Happens When Stock Isn’t Enough

The Audi RS 6 Avant has always been the ultimate fast estate — supercar pace wrapped in a family-friendly body. But if you think Ingolstadt’s wildest wagon is already maxed out, M&D Exclusive Cardesign has a different opinion. The Dinslaken-based specialist has taken the RS 6 and turned the aggression dial several notches higher with a carefully curated list of premium aftermarket upgrades.

The visual transformation starts with the extensive PD6RS widebody kit from Prior Design. Up front, a sharper spoiler lip and bonnet add-ons give the RS 6 an unmistakably hostile face. Fender attachments and extended side skirts beef up the side profile, while the rear is dominated by a motorsport-inspired diffuser with prominent fins. Twin spoilers — one at the roof edge and another below the rear window — complete the wide, low and track-ready look, reinforced by subtle cup-style wings on the bumpers.

Sitting perfectly under the flared arches are Z-Performance ZP.Modular 2 wheels. These multi-piece, bolt-style alloys feature satin-black centres contrasted with gloss-black rims. Sized at 22x10.5 inches all around and wrapped in 285/30 Pirelli rubber, they fill the RS 6’s arches with purpose and attitude.

To drop the stance without compromising daily usability, M&D has fitted a CETE lowering module for the factory air suspension, giving the wagon a noticeably more planted posture. The menacing appearance is further enhanced by a full satin-matte XPEL Stealth paint protection film, keeping the finish safe while adding stealth appeal.

Of course, an RS 6 needs to sound as brutal as it looks. That job is handled by an Akrapovič Evolution Line titanium exhaust system, complete with carbon-fibre tailpipes. The result is a soundtrack worthy of the 600 hp, 800 Nm twin-turbo V8 lurking under the bonnet.

As a bonus for mod-hungry enthusiasts, M&D is currently offering an early-bird deal with over 25 percent off the Prior Design body kit and Z-Performance wheels — but only until March 31, 2026, or while stocks last.