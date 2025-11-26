Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out Momenta-Powered ADAS on New Electric CLA in China

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce its next-generation intelligent driver assistance system in China, co-developed with autonomous driving specialist Momenta. The advanced ADAS package will debut on the locally built all-new electric CLA this autumn, offering support across highways, city streets, and even end-to-end parking—from one parking spot to another. The system will gradually make its way to more Mercedes-Benz models in the market.

This collaboration builds on Mercedes-Benz’s 2017 investment in Momenta, making it the first global automaker to back the Chinese AI-driven mobility company. Engineering teams from both Germany and China have jointly developed the system, tailoring it specifically to China’s unique traffic patterns and road behaviour. The result blends Mercedes-Benz’s renowned driving standards with Momenta’s Flywheel Big Model—an end-to-end artificial intelligence platform.

To ensure readiness for real-world use, the new ADAS underwent rigorous validation through large-scale testing. Hundreds of vehicles clocked significant mileage across dense urban zones and challenging routes in China’s biggest cities, while simulation systems continuously ran scenarios covering hundreds of millions of kilometres. These tests aligned with the strict global testing and quality benchmarks set by Mercedes-Benz.

Momenta, known for bringing the industry’s first mass-produced end-to-end driver assistance system to market, worked with Mercedes-Benz engineers to fine-tune the integration across the powertrain, chassis and assistance functions. The combined expertise helped compress development timelines while delivering high-precision human-machine cooperative driving.