Mercedes-Benz Previews Heavily Updated S-Class Ahead of Global Debut

Mercedes-Benz has offered an early look at the updated S-Class ahead of its world premiere scheduled for 29 January. The preview, presented by CEO Ola Källenius in a short YouTube film, hints at one of the most extensive updates in the luxury sedan’s storied history.

According to Mercedes-Benz, over 50 percent of the S-Class has been revised, with nearly 2,700 components either new or updated. The changes underline the brand’s intent to keep its flagship sedan at the forefront of luxury, technology and comfort.

Visually, the refreshed S-Class adopts a revised exterior design highlighted by an upright Mercedes star on the bonnet, reinforcing its traditional flagship identity. Inside and beneath the surface, the car introduces the latest Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), bringing next-generation digital functionality and connected features to the cabin. Buyers will also have access to expanded Manufaktur Made to Measure personalisation options, allowing for a higher degree of bespoke luxury.

Ride comfort sees further improvements through an enhanced Airmatic air suspension system with intelligent damper regulation, promising an even smoother and more controlled driving experience.

Commenting on the update, Källenius noted that the S-Class continues to define benchmarks for safety, comfort and engineering, building on over 140 years of Mercedes-Benz innovation.

The S-Class preview follows a series of similar teaser videos from Mercedes-Benz, which have previously showcased upcoming models including the electric CLA, electric G-Class and electric GLC, ahead of their official debuts.