Mercedes-Benz VLE Electric MPV to Debut in March 2026

17/12/2025 - 12:41 | Mercedes-Benz,   | IAB Team

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its all-electric VLE will make its world premiere on 10 March 2026 in Stuttgart, marking the debut of the brand’s new modular and scalable van architecture. The VLE signals what Mercedes-Benz describes as the start of a “completely new era” for its global van lineup.

Mercedes Benz Vle Scaled

Positioned as a crossover between a limousine and a multi-purpose vehicle, the VLE is designed to blend premium comfort with everyday versatility. The model will offer seating for up to eight occupants and aims to deliver limousine-like ride quality and handling, combined with the flexibility expected from an MPV. Mercedes-Benz says the VLE brings together the strengths of both segments in a single, all-electric package.

While technical specifications such as battery capacity, range and powertrain details are yet to be revealed, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the VLE range will cater to a wide spectrum of customers. The portfolio will include family- and leisure-focused variants, as well as more exclusive shuttle-oriented versions aimed at premium mobility services.

The VLE will be the first vehicle built on Mercedes-Benz’s new van architecture, which has been engineered to be fully modular and scalable. This platform is expected to underpin a new generation of electric vans with varying sizes, configurations and use cases.

Further details about the Mercedes-Benz VLE are expected closer to its global unveiling in Stuttgart, the birthplace of the automobile, where Karl Benz patented the world’s first car in 1886.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest