Mercedes-Benz VLE Electric MPV to Debut in March 2026

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its all-electric VLE will make its world premiere on 10 March 2026 in Stuttgart, marking the debut of the brand’s new modular and scalable van architecture. The VLE signals what Mercedes-Benz describes as the start of a “completely new era” for its global van lineup.

Positioned as a crossover between a limousine and a multi-purpose vehicle, the VLE is designed to blend premium comfort with everyday versatility. The model will offer seating for up to eight occupants and aims to deliver limousine-like ride quality and handling, combined with the flexibility expected from an MPV. Mercedes-Benz says the VLE brings together the strengths of both segments in a single, all-electric package.

While technical specifications such as battery capacity, range and powertrain details are yet to be revealed, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the VLE range will cater to a wide spectrum of customers. The portfolio will include family- and leisure-focused variants, as well as more exclusive shuttle-oriented versions aimed at premium mobility services.

The VLE will be the first vehicle built on Mercedes-Benz’s new van architecture, which has been engineered to be fully modular and scalable. This platform is expected to underpin a new generation of electric vans with varying sizes, configurations and use cases.

Further details about the Mercedes-Benz VLE are expected closer to its global unveiling in Stuttgart, the birthplace of the automobile, where Karl Benz patented the world’s first car in 1886.