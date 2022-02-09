Mercedes-Benz Introduces EV Module For Advanced Diploma Course

Mercedes-Benz has reiterated its commitment of continuing to develop the future talent pool in the country and make them industry-ready, through its academic upskilling initiatives. The company has introduced an industry-focused unique EV module in its highly popular Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course.

To also promote diversity and equal opportunity for women in the auto industry which is at the cusp of an EV revolution, Mercedes-Benz’s EV module is first introduced at the Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha (MKSSS Women’s College) in Pune.

The EV module will be a part of a 12-month Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course, a unique public-private partnership initiative aimed to upskill students with the latest technological advancements. The course will be split into subtopics, designed to impart a holistic understanding of the latest cutting-edge EV technology at par with global industry standards. The module will impart knowledge about the advanced level of systems in the vehicle, awareness about the HV System & its measurements, along with personal & vehicle safety. It will also provide an opportunity for the students to get hands-on practical expertise in EV technologies as well.

Introduced in 2006, ADAM course is an initiative by Mercedes-Benz focused on building competencies and skills and has been successfully operational in nine technical institutions in various cities across the country. Over 1200 students have benefited from the ADAM course since its inception, wherein they have achieved successful placements in the Industry.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Electric is the future and it is imperative that we drive ahead with upskilling and re-skilling initiatives for our talent pool, making them industry ready and creating a robust e-mobility ecosystem. The new EV module of the ADAM course leverages Mercedes-Benz’s global expertise to impart world-class training to our young generation, aspiring for an automotive career. There is a need for the present academic curriculums to be in sync with the rapid transition and evolving requirements of the Indian EV Industry. With the introduction of the EV module, we are addressing this specific requirement and will help create a pool of young talents, who will be instrumental in supporting the transition to e-mobility.”