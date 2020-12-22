Mercedes-Benz Betting High On EVs With 6 New EQ Models By 2022

As the world imminently shifts to all things green, the automotive industry is also expected to face new challenges and changes soon. At the top of the list of those changes is the adoption of alternate powertrains and the required infrastructure that will make the shift hassle-free. As companies shift the tides in the direction, Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will introduce six new EQ models by the end of 2022.

Ahead of this, the company had confirmed that it would be expanding its EV range which currently consists of the EQA, EQB, EQE and the EQS flagship sedan. In addition to the fully-electric models, the company is also planning to roll out 25 new plug-in hybrid models by 2025. However, the sales of these models will follow depending on the availability of infrastructure by then.

The German manufacturer had confirmed that the EQS will essentially be its flagship electric sedan and will be the first of the upcoming EQ models. The company will most likely manufacture the car at its Sindelfingen plant in Germany aiming at a global debut in the first half of 2021.

Second would be the Mercedes-Benz GLA based electric compact SUV that will be manufactured at the Rastatt plant in Germany and the Beijing plant in China. This will be alongside the EQB that will be manufactured at its Hungary and Beijing plants. Finally, the last model to go on sale at the end of 2021 would be the EQE that will be based on the E-Class sedan and will be manufactured at the Bremen plant in Germany while will also be manufactured in Beijing.

Mercedes-Benz became the first luxury carmaker in India to offer a fully-electric vehicle - the EQC. The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 is the India's first luxury electric SUV priced at INR 99.30 Lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a full electric range of 471 kms. Mercedes-Benz has also confirmed that it will introduce eight models by 2022 and these models will be manufactured alongside the existing combustion engine-powered models.

