After EQC, Mercedes-Benz To Unveil New EQ SUV on January 20, 2021

Mercedes-Benz is currently going all out with their EQ brand in a bid to further push for electric mobility. Currently, Mercedes' EQ range of vehicles consists of only two models - the EQC SUV and the EQV MPV - one of which we already have on sale India. But there's more coming. We have already reported to you that Mercedes will be introducing six new EQ electric vehicles by the end of 2022 and the first one to arrive from this new lot will be the new Mercedes EQA.

Mercedes-Benz has now announced the global unveiling date for this upcoming SUV and its arriving as soon as January 20, 2020. Now the Mercedes-Benz EQA is essentially an electric equivalent to the Mercedes-Benz GLA and will be underpinned by the same basic architecture. The Mercedes EQA first debuted as a concept car at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Although Mercedes likes to call the EQA an SUV, frankly its more of a crossover, or it could even be labelled as a hatchback, at least from what was seen as the concept.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz Betting High On EVs With 6 New EQ Models By 2022

The Mercedes-Benz EQA will be powered by twin electric motors - one on each axle - thus effectively making it a full-time all-wheel drive SUV. While the company is yet to reveal the power figure and other performance numbers of the production-spec car, the concept model was capable of producing over 271hp of power. It also had a claimed driving range of around 400 km. The Mercedes EQA will largely draw its design inspiration from its elder sibling, the EQC.

It will also be influenced by the design of its ICE counterpart, the GLE. You can expect a face similar to the EQC with the large signature grille of the EQ brand along with fancy LED headlamps with LED DRLs on either side. In fact, the main differentiating factor will be at the front where it distinguishes itself as an EV. The side profile is expected to be similar to the GLA but the rear end will be a little different as the number plate housing is on the bumper, whereas the GLA’s is on the tailgate. That again is a refence to the EQC.

The interiors too are expected to be quite similar to that of the GLA. The new Mercedes GLA that was unveiled earlier this year adopts the brand's latest interior design theme with Mercedes’ trademark twin-screen setup that will run the latest version of the MBUX UI. Interestingly, the Mercedes-Benz EQA could be on the cards for India as well, given the company's aggressive product strategy for our market. It anyway has the larger EQC already on sale in India. It could possibly arrive in India by 2022 when it could rival the likes of the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.