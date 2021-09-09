Mercedes-Benz Dreamfest Campaign Brings Interesting Festive Offers

The Mercedes-Benz Dreamfest campaign is an exciting package of financial benefits and offers that aims to light up the upcoming festive season for luxury car buyers aspiring to own a Mercedes-Benz.

The Mercedes-Benz Dreamfest campaign includes a bucket list of financing options from Mercedes-Benz Financial, including low-interest loans, the lowest EMIs over an exclusive 10-year period, as well as assured buybacks with discounted EMIs for Mercedes-Benz owners looking to trade in their older cars for newer models.

Flexible finance options from Mercedes-Benz Financial:

Low Interest of 6.99%

Easy10: Lowest EMIs with an exclusive 10 year period

Star Agility: Assured buy-back with 40% lesser EMIs

Speaking about the campaign, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director& CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “With the gradual recovery of economic activities, the upcoming festive season will be a key enabler in strengthening the resurgent customer sentiment. ‘Dreamfest’ festive campaign from Mercedes-Benz hence promises exciting options for potential customers who are considering a Mercedes-Benz, during the auspicious festive period. We are confident these attractive offers will assist our customers with their purchase decision and will add immense value to them.”

The Mercedes-Benz Dreamfest campaign is applicable till 31 October 2021 on the purchase of select Mercedes-Benz models including the A-class limousine, GLA, GLC, and E-class.

As a part of its Dreamfest campaign to celebrate the upcoming festive season, Mercedes-Benz India is also offering a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending race in Abu Dhabi where the lucky winner will get a chance to meet the 7-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton. All you need to do for this exciting opportunity is to book a test drive of a Mercedes-Benz. You will become eligible for the lucky draw contest.