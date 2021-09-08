Win Paid Trip to Abu Dhabi GP to Meet 7x F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton

As a part of its Dreamfest campaign to celebrate the upcoming festive season, Mercedes-Benz India is offering a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending race in Abu Dhabi where the lucky winner will get a chance to meet the 7-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton.

All you need to do for this exciting opportunity is to book a test drive of a Mercedes-Benz. You will become eligible for the lucky draw contest. The winner will get an all-expense-paid trip to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and also get exclusive access to the paddock. In case of any unforeseen travel restrictions, the winner would be compensated with INR 10 lakhs as a gratification.

Mercedes-Benz has not disclosed the date when it will announce the winner of the lucky draw. However, considering that the brand’s Dreamfest campaign will run until 31 Oct 2021, we are expecting the results to be revealed during the same period.

In other news, Mercedes-Benz India inaugurated a one-of-its-kind ‘Mercedes-Benz Studio’ that aims at offering one-stop-customised colouring solutions as per customers’ requests, along with other bundled service offerings.

Mercedes-Benz Studio Key Features