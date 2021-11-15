Mercedes-Benz Actros Premium Truck Completes 25 Years

Fuel efficiency, vehicle availability, comfort and safety for the driver and all other road users are central factors for freight companies when they are deciding on the best vehicle for their fleet. Twenty-five years ago, Mercedes-Benz set out on a new path with the Actros – specifically for long-distance and distribution haulage.

The first generation, launched in 1996 to celebrate the 100th birthday of the truck that was invented by Gottlieb Daimler in 1896, marked the start of a model series which until this day is at the spearhead of its market segment. The fact that each Actros generation has won the title of "International Truck of the Year" bestowed by commercial vehicle journalists from the whole of Europe, is evidence of the extraordinary success of this model.

In line with the jury rules, the title is awarded every year to the truck which makes the biggest contribution towards road transport innovation that is advantageous to the efficiency, emissions, safety, driveability and comfort of vehicles.

At Mercedes-Benz Trucks, a new era began in 2021 with the eActros. The first series-production electric truck with a three-pointed star designed especially for heavy-duty distribution haulage was presented to the world public at the end of June 2021.

At its technological heart is the drive unit with two integrated electric motors along with two-speed transmission. Both motors provide for impressive ride comfort and excellent vehicle dynamics, while the quiet and locally emission-free electric drive means the truck can also be used for night deliveries and entry into inner cities with driving bans for diesel vehicles. The eActros is a clear commitment on the part of Mercedes-Benz Trucks to locally CO2-neutral road freight transport.