Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Launched In India - Price and Details

Mercedes-Benz has finally launched the A-Class Limousine in India today. Prices for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine start from INR 39.90 lakh and go up to INR 56.24 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. It has been made available in three variants - A200 Progressive Line, A200d Progressive Line and A35 AMG 4Matic. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine replaces the A-Class hatchback and the CLA in India. Here's a detailed look at its variant-wise price list.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price (ex-showroom, India) A200 Progressive Line INR 39.90 lakh A200d Progressive Line INR 40.90 lakh AMG A35 4MATIC INR 56.24 lakh

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine - Exterior and Interior Design

On the design front, the A-Class Limousine is an out-and-out modern Mercedes sedan. It adopts the latest Mercedes design language that brings it in line with the new C-Class and the E-Class facelift. The new wraparound LED headlamps and tail lamps look very sleek and stylish. The face is adorned by a large but a simple-looking front grille. The curvy front fascia, smooth surfacing on the sides, and the upright roofline smoothly flowing down to the boot lid give the A-Class a very elegant silhouette. The A-Class Limousine also boasts of 0.22cd, the lowest drag coefficient for any production car in the world today.

On the inside, the dashboard is obviously dominated by the twin 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. Although this might only be an entry-level Mercedes, it looks properly premium and well-equipped as its larger, more expensive siblings. The turbine-style AC vents continue to look as cool as ever and the center console has a clean, uncluttered design. The A-Class Limousine also gets 64-color ambient lighting, with its streaks on the dashboard and AC vents adding to the appeal.

Also Read : BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Gets More Affordable With New 220i Sport Trim

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine - Features

Standard variants of the Mercedes A-Class Limousine are being offered in a single fully-loaded Progressive Line trim. In terms of equipment, it obviously includes the twin 10-25-icnh screens with the latest MBUX software, connected-car tech and an AI-based voice assistant. It also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, electronically adjustable front seats with memory function, and dual-zone climate control. Safety features on board include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear-view camera.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine - Engine Options

Under the hood of the A-Class Limousine, Mercedes-Benz is offering the option of both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that produces 163hp and 250Nm. Meanwhile, the diesel engine is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit that develops 150hp and 320Nm. While the petrol engine comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the diesel engine is offered with an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Mercedes-AMG A35 Limousine

The real star of the A-Class Limousine lineup is the performance-oriented AMG A35 version of the sedan. This is a proper AMG-spec model with AMG specific styling that includes a tweaked front grille, more aggressive looking front and rear bumpers, sportier alloy wheels, an aggressive rear diffuser, a boot lip spoiler and circular dual-tip exhaust pipes. On the inside, the AMG A35 is more or less similar to the standard A-Class Limousine in terms of equipment and design.

The biggest talking point about the AMG A35 is what's under its hood. The Mercedes-AMG A35 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 306hp of power and 400Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to the same 7-speed DCT gearbox but power is sent to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine - Rivals

As for its rivals, the Mercedes A-Class Limousine currently just has the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe as its competitor. Prices for the BMW 2 GC range between INR 37.90 lakh and INR 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Later in the year, this duo will also be joined by the upcoming Audi A3 sedan.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.