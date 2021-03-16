Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB Facelift Launched In India - Price and Details

Mercedes-Benz globally debuted the E-Class facelift in March last year, and now, the updated model is here in India in long-wheelbase guise after an year's time. Mercedes-Benz has launched the E-Class long-wheelbase facelift in India today, with prices starting from INR 63.60 lakh and going up to INR 80.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated sedan is available in five trim level three different engine options to choose from. Here's the detailed variant-wise price list for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class long-wheelbase facelift.

Variant Price Expression E200 Petrol INR 63.60 lakh Expression E220D Diesel INR 64.80 lakh Exclusive E200 Petrol INR 67.20 lakh Exclusive E220D Diesel INR 68.30 lakh E350D AMG Line INR 80.90 lakh

2021 Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB facelift : Exterior Updates

The updates on the Mercedes E-Class LWB facelift bring it more in line with the new S-Class and the C-Class. The face has been revised with new sleeker headlamps and a new bumper. It also gets a wider three-slat chrome grille and chrome trim for the fog lamp inserts. At the rear, the E-Class has been updated with new slimmer horizontal tail lamps - much like the new S-Class - along with a new bumper design. The E-Class facelift also gets new alloy wheel designs.

The top-spec E-Class E350d AMG-Line variant additionally gets an unique diamond-studded front grille, sportier 18-inch alloy wheels, AMG-spec front and rear bumpers and a special beige-tropez blue interior upholstery. Color options on the new E-Class LWB facelift include Polar White, Obsidian Black, High-Tech Silver and Mojave Silver. Additionally, Mercedes is also offering Selenite Grey and Designo Hyacinth Red color options, but only for a limited time.

Also Read : 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Unveiled; To Be Powered By 4-Cylinder Engines Only

2021 Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB facelift : Interior Updates

There are not as many updates to the interior of the E-Class LWB facelift as there are to the outside in terms of design. In its top-spec trim, the E-Class facelift comes with two 12.3-inch screens - one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system. There is, however, a new design for the steering wheel and it comes with capacitive touch controls. Mercedes has also added a new touchscreen in the rear-centre armrest and two USB ports at the back.

2021 Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB facelift - Features

In terms of equipment, the top-spec E350d AMG-Line variant comes loaded with features such as Mercedes’ latest MBUX software for the infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Mercedes’ Meconnect with Alexa and Google home and voice commands. It also gets three-zone automatic climate control, full leather upholstery, a 590W Burmester sound system, a panoramic sunroof, reclining rear seats, two wireless phone chargers, air suspension, soft-close doors and LED headlamps and tail-lamps.

Safety features on board the E-Class L facelift include seven airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, traction control, ESP, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree parking camera.

2021 Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB facelift - Engine Options

Under the hood, the E-Class LWB facelift carries forward the same engine options as was available with the outgoing version. That means standard versions of the E-Class LWB facelift will be powered by a 197hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol in the E 200 variant. Meanwhile, the E 200d variants will be powered by a 194hp, 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

The top-spec E350d AMG-Line gets a 3.0-litre, straight-six diesel engine. This engine has been tuned to produce 286hp. All engines are paired to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift will rival the likes of the BMW 5 Series, the Audi A6, the Jaguar XF and the Volvo S90 in India. Going ahead, Mercedes also has the launch of the A-Class Limousine coming up in India. Additionally, the all-new S-Class and the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA are also expected to come to our market sometime this year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.