Mercedes-AMG F1 Partners with Microsoft to Boost AI and Cloud Operations

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has announced a new multi-year partnership with Microsoft, bringing advanced cloud computing and artificial intelligence tools deeper into the team’s day-to-day operations. The collaboration comes at a crucial time, with Formula 1 set to undergo major technical changes in 2026 driven by increased electrification and new regulations.

Modern F1 cars are rolling data centres, and Mercedes’ challengers are no exception. Each car is fitted with over 400 sensors, generating more than 1.1 million data points every second. This constant stream of information covers everything from tyre wear and aerodynamic performance to energy recovery system behaviour. Microsoft Azure will play a key role in processing this data, supporting high-intensity simulations, real-time performance analysis and race strategy modelling both at the factory and trackside.

Beyond pure performance, Microsoft 365 and GitHub will continue to underpin the team’s engineering, software development and operational workflows, helping streamline collaboration across departments in a sport where milliseconds matter.

This latest agreement also strengthens a long-standing relationship between the two brands. Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz have worked together for nearly three decades across the wider automotive industry, and this expanded F1 partnership reflects how software, data and AI are becoming just as critical to winning races as power and aerodynamics.