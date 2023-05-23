Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter: Stylish & Safe With Excellent Range

For mobility over the so-called “last mile”, another emission-free solution is now about to come onto the market in the form of the Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter.

This combines performance, exceptional range and safety with high-quality components and sporty elegance. Folded simply and intuitively, the Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter fits easily into the boot of a car, while its low weight means that it can be carried conveniently on public transport. Which all makes it perfectly suited for the city, for commuters or even for longer distances.

A 500 watt electric motor enables the matt black e-scooter to accelerate quickly to 20 km/h. Instead of a thumb throttle like most e-scooters have, it features a twist grip, which can be operated more intuitively and precisely to ensure even more riding fun. The powerful 9.6 Ah battery allows a range of up to 40 kilometres, ideal for example forthe last stretch in inner-city traffic to your own front door.

In addition to performance and lifestyle, the focus here is naturally also on safety: thanks to a wide deck with anti-slip coating, a firm and secure two-footed stance is assured. The AMG rhombuses so characteristic of the brand further enhance the appearance of the footboard. Sturdy rubber wheels with a diameter of 20 cm, as well as the individually adjustable suspension front and rear, allow the rider to flit effortlessly over uneven terrain. Thanks to the ergonomically shaped handlebar with telescopic function, the e-scooter can be individually adjusted to any body size.

The Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter uses Bluetooth® to connect to a smartphone, which can be attached to the handlebars in a special holder and provides the driver with valuable information about speed, distance, journey time or battery charge status via the app. The integrated navigation system also shows the shortest route to the destination on the display. In addition, various functions such as the lights or driving mode of the e-scooter can be controlled directly via the app.