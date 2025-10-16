All-New Mazda6e Scores Five Stars in Euro NCAP Safety Tests

Mazda’s latest all-electric offering, the Mazda6e, has earned a top five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP safety tests, reaffirming the brand’s focus on safety and innovation. The sleek five-door hatchback impressed with an exceptional 93% score for both Adult and Child Occupant protection, alongside 74% for Vulnerable Road Users and 77% for Safety Assist systems.

In Adult Occupant protection, the Mazda6e achieved full marks in the side barrier test and performed exceptionally well in the side pole impact test. Its far side airbag effectively mitigates occupant-to-occupant injuries, while front and rear head restraints offer strong protection against whiplash.

The car’s performance in Child Occupancy tests was equally impressive, securing maximum points in both frontal and lateral impact tests. It also received full marks for child seat installation compatibility, and its Occupancy Monitoring System—which alerts drivers if children are left unattended—earned praise for enhancing family safety.

In the Vulnerable Road Users category, the Mazda6e demonstrated effective pedestrian and cyclist protection, aided by its Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Support systems, both of which scored highly for motorcyclist safety.

With a 77% Safety Assist rating, Mazda’s latest EV benefits from a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including driver fatigue detection, lane keeping assist, and speed recognition technology.

Combining a low centre of gravity, balanced weight distribution (47:53), and driver-focused cockpit, the Mazda6e delivers not just safety but also an engaging, confidence-inspiring electric drive — blending Japanese craftsmanship with modern-day engineering precision.