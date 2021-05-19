Maruti Swift Reimagined In Cop Car Livery

The Maruti Swift is a car that doesn’t need any introduction. It is India's most loved hatchback and even emerged as the overall best selling car in India in 2020. The Swift has always been a very popular vehicle with aftermarket accessories and modifications. While we have reported to you with several tastefully modified Maruti Swifts before, here we have a crazy rendering of the Swift where it has been re-imagined as a Police car with some really cool modifications. Unlike most modified Swifts, which mostly only get cosmetic upgrades, this particular example is all about what's under its skin.

With the rear quarter visible in this rendering, you can see this Swift comes with lowered suspension as the wheels completely fill up the arches and the car sits much lower to the ground. This Swift is also riding on larger wheels with new a design for the alloys and low profile tyres. Perhaps the most striking mod in this rendering of the Swift is the complete removal of the rear bumper to expose a custom exhaust system with dual exhaust outlets. It also comes fitted with a roof-mounted spoiler and a Police siren. While the rest of the design is pretty similar to the stock car, it comes painted in a special grey and white livery. Not so much of a cop car perhaps, but this rendering of the Swift sure looks cool.

Earlier in February this year, the Maruti Swift received a mid-life facelift in India. The most notable and only cosmetic change on the exterior of the new Swift is a new design for the grille. While the older model featured multiple horizontal slats on the grille, the new Swift comes with a honeycomb mesh pattern with a with a horizontal chrome slat in the middle. Maruti Suzuki have also introduced three new dual-tone color options for the Swift. These include - Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof; Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof and; Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof.

On the inside, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift does not feature any major change in design on interior trim. The only notable change is that the seats get revised fabric upholstery. There have, however, been a few important feature additions. The base-spec Swift VXi now gets a new audio head unit that features feather-touch controls for volume and track change. The top-spec model, meanwhile, sees the addition of cruise control, a new coloured MID and auto folding ORVMs - very nifty feature additions indeed.

Under the hood, the new Swift ditches the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12M engine and adopts the new K12N Dualjet engine. Compared to 83hp produced by the outgoing engine, this new engine is more powerful with 90hp on tap. Torque output, however, remains unchanged at 113Nm. This new 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine also comes with idle start-stop tech and that should greatly help increase efficiency. Like before, the engine will continue to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The new Swift has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 23.20kpl in the manual version and 23.76kpl in the automatic version.

