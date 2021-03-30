2021 Maruti Swift vs Ignis Facelift 0-100 km/h Test- Surprise Surprise!

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in the country. Well, there’s no point in stating the obvious. However, what’s not obvious is that the BS-6 compliant Maruti Ignis in its facelifted avatar puts out less power than the recently-launched Maruti Swift facelift. The Maruti Swift facelift’s power plant belts out 90PS of peak power, whereas 83PS is all that the Ignis facelift’s engine produces. When the third-gen Maruti Swift initially went on sale, it featured the same K12M motor as the Ignis. However, in the facelifted rendition, it borrows the updated K12N Dualjet motor from the bigger Baleno. But what’s the difference in their performance when placed against each other in a neck-to-neck 0-100 km/h acceleration run? Here's a video that packs in the answer to this question.

As we had both the cars at our disposal recently, we thought of putting their acceleration runs against each other to find out which one’s quicker to show the 100 kmph reading on the speedometer. In the first attempt, both Swift and Ignis took 13.50 seconds to reach the 100 kmph mark. However, in the second attempt, the Swift took 13.97 seconds to reach the 100 kmph mark, while the Ignis took 13.23 seconds to do the same.

Also Read - Yet Another 2021 Maruti Swift with Stylish Aftermarket 17-inch Alloys

The third final run followed the same suit, with Swift taking 13.23 seconds to do the 0-100 kmph sprint, while the Ignis taking 12.80 seconds only, thereby making it nearly half a second quicker to the ton. With these results at our hands, it is clear that the Ignis is the peppier one of the two. While the Swift is a more powerful car on paper, it is the Ignis that wins on the tarmac.

The bigger contact patch of the Swift facelift’s tyres can be addressed as a reason for the Ignis’ win. The top-spec ZXI+ trim of the Swift facelift comes with 185/65/R15 tyres. The range-topping trim of the Ignis facelift, on the other hand, rides on a set of 175-section rubber. Talking of the prices, the Ignis facelift starts at INR 4.89 lakh and tops out at INR 7.30 lakh. The Maruti Swift facelift, on the other hand, is priced between INR 5.73 lakh and INR 8.41 lakh.