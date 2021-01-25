Maruti Suzuki Swift Achieves Record Sales Milestone Of 23 Lakh Units

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has come out as the best selling car of 2020 in India and we are not surprised. Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the Swift has achieved a record sales milestone of 23 lakh units in India ever since it was introduced in 2005. In fact, the Swift has played a vital role in changing the carmaker's fortune when it was dealing with an ageing lineup of cars.

On an average the Swift has been one of the bestselling models in India since its launch in 2005. The third-gen model of the Swift was launched in the market in 2018 and although it hasn't been updated any bit since then, it still continues to be such a strong seller. This is also despite the fact that the Indian car market has matured over the last decade with the advent of the B-Segment hatchbacks and their wider acceptance over entry-level A-Segment models.

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

"Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers. Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19, brand Swift sold over 160,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order. We take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their constant support and trust in brand Swift. I am confident that with continuous customer support Swift will successfully achieve many more milestones in future."

Maruti Suzuki sold over 160,700 units of the Swift in a year that was completely shaken up by a pandemic, sales were shut for more than a month and it also must be noted that Maruti Suzuki discontinued the diesel variants of the hatchback stepping into the BS6 era. The Maruti Swift rivals the likes of the Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.. To give you a perspective, Hyundai sold nearly 82,000 units of the Grand i10 in 2020 while Ford sold only 2,600 units of the Figo hatchback in the same period.

The Swift is currently only available with the 1.2-litre K12M 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82hp and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox. That said, Maruti Suzuki will soon be introducing a facelift for the Swift in India that comes with subtle cosmetic updates on the outside along with a few feature additions on the inside. The most important change will however lie under the hood as it will be powered by the new K12N Dualjet engine which produces 90hp. Its the same engine that was offered with Dzire facelift launched earlier last year.

