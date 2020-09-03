In-line with several studies and surveys that showed an imminent surge in demand for personal passenger vehicles in the near future, Maruti-Suzuki has reported a positive year-on-year growth after witnessing 17.1 per cent growth. Segments like mini-hatchbacks and compact-hatchbacks which include cars like the Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio and Swift have reportedly seen a surge of 26.8 per cent compared to the same month last year. The total amount of vehicle sold in this category stood at 81,665 units. The brand’s mid-size segment offerings that includes the Maruti Ciaz, was the only segment that suffered a decline after 1,223 units were sold in comparison to the 1,596 units that were sold in August 2019.

The hotly contested multi-utility segment in India also showed promising results for Maruti-Suzuki last month. The combined sales of models including Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 showed a 13.5 per cent year-on-year increase with sales of 21,030 units. The brand’s utility offerings showed an improvement after selling 9,115 units this year against the 8,658 units that were sold in the same month last year. The Light commercial vehicle segment that includes the Super Carry, showed a 47.4 per cent increase in sales after selling 2,292 units last month compared to 1,555 units sold last year. While the aforementioned data includes export as well, the company showed laudable growth in domestic sales. In India, Maruti-Suzuki sold 1,16,704 units compared to the 97,061 units it sold in August 2019, registering a sales increase of 20.2 percent.

India currently leads the number of new COVID-19 cases around the world. With over 80,000 new cases being tested every day, it is safe to say that the current unlock is aimed at restoring the national economy which is currently facing one of its worst times in history. As doors of businesses open across the country, plants have resumed operations and dealerships have re-opened in a hope to recover from the ongoing slump. The sales is further expected to pick up as the festive season is arriving starting next month and automakers expect huge footfall in dealerships.

