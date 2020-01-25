Maruti Suzuki launches BS-VI Ciaz and Ciaz S, discontinues Ciaz diesel

Maruti Suzuki has upgraded the Ciaz to BS-VI and introduced a sporty S variant of the same. The BS-VI Ciaz is priced from INR 8.31 lakh*, while the BS-VI Ciaz S costs INR 10.08 lakh*. The Ciaz diesel has been discontinued.

BS-VI Maruti Ciaz

The BS-VI Maruti Ciaz petrol employs an upgraded the dual-battery SHVS-equipped K15B petrol engine that, just like the BS-IV version, produces 77 kW (104.69 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The BS-IV dual-battery SHVS-equipped K15B petrol engine delivered a fuel economy of 21.56 km/l (with 5-speed MT)/20.28 km/l (with 4-speed AT). The BS-VI version returns a fuel economy of 20.65 km/l (with 5-speed MT)/20.04 km/l (with 4-speed AT).

Another update worth noting is that the BS-VI Maruti Ciaz comes with a new Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

BS-VI Maruti Ciaz S

The BS-VI Maruti Ciaz S is mechanically the same as the BS-VI Maruti Ciaz, and it can be had with only the 5-speed manual transmission. It has a sportier styling with black accentuations and various darkened elements. Differences from the standard variant include blacked-out fog lamp garnish, darkened headlamps, 16-inch black alloy wheels, black side skirts, dual-tone (black and body-colour) rear under spoiler, black rear upper spoiler and black ORVM caps.

The exterior colour choices for the BS-VI Maruti Ciaz S are Premium Silver, Sangria Red and Pearl Snow White. The interior carries an all-black theme and silver accents on the door trim and instrument panel. The new Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system is included in the S variant.

Maruti Ciaz diesel

The Maruti Ciaz diesel was available with the BS-IV D13A 1.3L diesel engine producing 66 kW (89.74 PS) and 200 Nm of torque as well as the new BS-IV E15A 1.5L engine developing 70 kW (95.17 PS) and 225 Nm of torque. The smaller engine was equipped with the single-battery SHVS mild-hybrid system. The 1.3L engine was linked to a 5-speed MT and delivered a fuel economy of 28.09 km/l. The 1.5L engine was paired with a 6-speed MT and returned a fuel economy of 26.82 km/l.

BS-VI Maruti Ciaz - Prices*

Sigma 1.5L petrol-MT - INR 8.31 lakh

Delta 1.5L petrol-MT - INR 8.93 lakh

Delta 1.5L petrol-AT - INR 9.97 lakh

Zeta 1.5L petrol-MT - INR 9.70 lakh

Zeta 1.5L petrol-AT - INR 10.80 lakh



Alpha 1.5L petrol-MT - INR 9.97 lakh

Alpha 1.5L petrol-AT - INR 11.09 lakh

BS-VI Maruti Ciaz S - Price*

Standard 1.5L petrol-MT - INR 10.08 lakh

BS-IV Maruti Ciaz (discontinued) - Prices*

Sigma 1.5L petrol-MT - INR 8.20 lakh

Sigma 1.3L diesel-MT - INR 9.20 lakh

Delta 1.5L petrol-MT - INR 8.82 lakh

Delta 1.5L petrol-AT - INR 9.81 lakh

Delta 1.3L diesel-MT - INR 9.81 lakh

Delta 1.5L diesel-MT - INR 9.98 lakh

Zeta 1.5L petrol-MT - INR 9.59 lakh

Zeta 1.5L petrol-AT - INR 10.59 lakh

Zeta 1.3L diesel-MT - INR 10.63 lakh

Zeta 1.5L diesel-MT - INR 11.09 lakh

Alpha 1.5L petrol-MT - INR 9.98 lakh

Alpha 1.5L petrol-AT - INR 10.99 lakh

Alpha 1.3L diesel-MT - INR 11.03 lakh

Alpha 1.5L diesel-MT - INR 11.38 lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi