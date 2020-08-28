Maruti Suzuki launches car subscription program in Pune, Hyderabad

Experiencing a Maruti Suzuki car just got more affordable as the company has launched its new car subscription program. Named as the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, this plan has been announced as a pilot project in Pune and Hyderabad.

To create the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe service, the automobile manufacturer has joined with Myles Automotive Technologies. The new car subscription program is only for individuals. People who are looking for experiencing the benefits of owning a Maruti Suzuki car without purchasing it will benefit from this plan.

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe covers the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA, as well as the Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA. Customers can choose to subscribe to any one of these cars for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months as per their requirements.

Speaking at the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said:

In the changing business dynamics, many customers want to shift from public transport and shared mobility solutions to personal cars. They want mobility solutions that are easy on the pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses these changing needs of customers. We are confident that our new offering will introduce many new customers to the brand. It will also be embraced by the millennial, who frequently look at upgrading to latest cars with flexible tenure options as low as 12 months.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at INR 17,600 for the Swift LXI in Pune and INR 18,350 in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment. Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail the buyback option.

Also Read: 2020 Maruti-Suzuki S-Cross Petrol - First Drive Review

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe will offer vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage, and roadside assistance; all of which will be handled by Myles Automotive Technologies. Also, features such as zero-down payment and no resale risk should make this car subscription program a delight to the customers.