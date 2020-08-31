Maruti Suzuki ARENA retail channel completes 3 years in India

The Maruti Suzuki ARENA retail channel was introduced in India in 2017 to provide a digitised, seamless, and connected car buying experience to the young, dynamic and tech-savvy customers. Over the years, the Maruti Suzuki ARENA has grown tremendously and expanded its network with 745 showrooms across the nation. Today, the Maruti Suzuki ARENA has completed 3 years of service in the country.

Speaking on the success of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA retail channel, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

Maruti Suzuki ARENA was launched after listening to and meeting the expectations of a modern, dynamic, and young audience. Celebrating its third anniversary today fills all of us with great pride as it marks a transformation of our network and is a testimony of our commitment to customer satisfaction - the single-largest motivation behind our expansion, innovation, and design. We are delighted to celebrate over 745 Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms and look forward to offering more revolutionary customer car buying experiences.

The Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art modern gadgets that allow customers to customise and get detailed information digitally about the specifications and attributes of the company’s products. Also, the touch-screen navigation portal remembers customer preferences and the customisation options offered by i-Create allows them to design the car.

All Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms are not only equipped with the best of technology, but they are also designed to make customers completely comfortable. And in the current unprecedented times, strict sanitisation SOPs have been enforced for the safety of the customers.

The portfolio of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA retail channel includes the Alto, S-PRESSO, Wagon-R, Celerio, CelerioX, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga.

In other news, earlier this month, the Maruti Suzuki Alto crossed the 40 lakh sales mark in the domestic market. This makes it the only car in India to achieve such a remarkable milestone.