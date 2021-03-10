Maruti Suzuki updated the Ignis hatchback with a facelift earlier last year, and while the upgrades did improve the appeal of the car, it has never quite been one of Maruti's better selling models. In fact, a car as old as the Celerio sold almost double the units of the Ignis in February 2021. Although Maruti Suzuki likes to call it a 'compact urban SUV', the Ignis is really a hatchback, but it still does stand out for its unique SUV-inspired design.

In a bid to improve sales, Maruti Suzuki has rolled out some attractive offers on the Ignis for March 2021. Maruti Suzuki is offering a flat cash discount of INR 20,000 on the Ignis this month. Further, interested buyers can also avail an additional exchange bonus of up to INR 15,000 for the exchange of an old vehicle. There are also additional dealer-level offers of up to INT 7,000 to be enjoyed on the Ignis. Total benefits on the Ignis for March 2021 thus add up to INR 42,000. It must be noted that the offers may vary depending on the location.

With the facelift earlier last year, Maruti Suzuki updated the Ignis with a more imposing front fascia and a wider rear appearance. The facelifted car got new bumpers with faux skid plates, new radiator grille with U-shaped motif and a rear spoiler. It is available in two new single-tone colour options - Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue - and three new dual-tone colour options - Nexa Blue with Black, Lucent Orange with black roof and Nexa blue with silver roof.

In terms of dimensions, the Ignis measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,690 mm in width and 1,595 mm in height. It has a 2,435 mm wheelbase, and it offers a boot space of 260 litres. The interior of the Ignis was also slightly updated with the facelift. It got a new fabric seat upholstery and the new, 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen infotainment system. The Maruti Ignis is available in four trims - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Dual-tone paint schemes are available in the Zeta and Alpha trims for an additional cost of INR 13,000.

Under the hood, the Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine, which can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill produces 83hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Regardless of which transmission it is had with, it returns a fuel economy of 20.89 km/l. Retailed through Maruti's Nexa outlets, it is priced between INR 4.89 lakh and INR 7.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Ford Freestyle, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Tata Tiago.

