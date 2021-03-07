Maruti Suzuki Baleno Available With Benefits Of Up TO INR 34,000

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in the country back in 2015, and since then, it has been one of the best-selling cars in the premium hatchback segment. In fact, it secured second place in the list of top 10 most sold cars in the country in February 2021 and that's despite the coming of the third-gen Hyundai i20, which is a hugely popular moniker in the premium hatchback space. Space, practicality and efficiency - the Baleno scores high on everything a typical Indian hatchback buyer is looking for.

Priced between INR 5.90 lakh to INR 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Baleno is pretty reasonably positioned in its segment. Well, if you have been on the look out for a premium hatchback, the Baleno makes for a very sweet deal now. Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to INR 34,000 on the Baleno. This includes a flat cash discount of INR 20,000. Further, you can also avail an exchange bonus worth INR 10,000 and an additional corporate discount of INR 4,000.

Under the hood, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2L, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82hp and 113Nm of peak torque. This engine can also be had with Maruti's Smart Hybrid technology that takes the power output up to 89hp. The Baleno is also the only hatchback in its segment to feature a mild-hybrid system. For transmission duties, you get the option of either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki introduced a facelift on the Baleno in January 2019, and since then it has remained quite a stylish hatchback in this segment, even in the face of newer competition. In terms of features, the Baleno comes equipped with start/stop button with smart key and keyless entry, electrically foldable ORVMs, a 7-inch Smartplay infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-tone interior and much more. Safety features include ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors & dual front airbags as standard across all variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is exclusively manufactured in India not just for the domestic market but also for other countries. It is exported to many overseas markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle-East and South-East Asia. In India, the Baleno is exclusively retailed through Maruti's NEXA outlets.

