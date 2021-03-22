Earlier last month, Maruti Suzuki launched a facelift for the Swift hatchback in India. The carmaker updated India's most loved hatchback with subtle cosmetic tweaks on the outside, more features on the inside, and a brand new engine under its hood as well. The Swift has always been a very popular vehicle with aftermarket accessories and modifications. It is thus no surprise that even the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift is already being graced with aftermarket wheels and accessories.

Here we have one such example of a mid-spec 2021 Swift being modified with 17-inch aftermarket wheels with low profile tires. We will admit that these dual-tone, five-spoke 17-inchers really up the look of the hatchback, more so with its low-profile tires. While it does improve the aesthetics of the car, it must be noted that larger wheels with low-profile tires significantly compromise on the ride quality of the car. This Swift also comes with aftermarket C-shaped LD DRLs on its bumper as it misses out on the stock LED DRLs for not being a top-spec trim.

As for its 2021 updates, the most notable and only cosmetic change on the exterior of the new Swift is a new design for the grille. While the older model featured multiple horizontal slats on the grille, the new Swift comes with a honeycomb mesh pattern with a with a horizontal chrome slat in the middle. Maruti Suzuki have also introduced three new dual-tone color options for the Swift. These include - Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof; Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof and; Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof.

On the inside, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift does not feature any major change in design on interior trim. The only notable change is that the seats get revised fabrics upholstery. There have, however, been a few important feature additions. The base-spec Swift VXi now gets a new audio head unit that features feather-touch controls for volume and track change. The top-spec model, meanwhile, sees the addition of cruise control, coloured MID and auto folding ORVMs - very nifty feature additions indeed.

Under the hood, the new Swift ditches the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12M engine and adopts the new K12N Dualjet engine. Compared to 83hp produced by the outgoing engine, this new engine is more powerful with 90hp on tap. Torque output, however, remains unchanged at 113Nm. This new 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine also comes with idle start-stop tech and that should greatly help increase efficiency. Like before, the engine will continue to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The updated Swift now has an ARAI figure of 23.20kpl in the manual version and 23.76kpl in the automatic version, as against the outgoing car’s 21.21kpl.

