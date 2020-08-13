The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the most popular names in the Indian automobile industry. Crowned as the country’s best-selling car for the 16th consecutive year in a row, this compact, entry-level four-wheeler has crossed the 40 lakh sales mark in the domestic market. This makes the Maruti Suzuki Alto the only car in India to achieve such a remarkable milestone.

India’s most-loved car, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is backed by a strong legacy. It is the preferred choice of Indian car buyers. So much so that 76% of customers who buy a brand-new Alto, choose it as their first car. With a continuous rise in popularity and trust since 2000, Maruti Suzuki Alto has become a member of numerous households across different geographies. It has continued to strengthen its legacy with timely upgrades and new technology offerings. Providing mobility to over 40 lakh Indian families, the Alto has sustained its position as the undisputed leader in the Indian car market for 16 consecutive years.

Speaking on the tremendous success of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

The Alto has been ranked as the No.1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car. Over the years, the Alto has established a strong emotional connection with our customers and has become a strong symbol of Pride. We would like to dedicate this achievement to all our proud and happy Alto family members who have trusted and supported us in this journey to become India’s Favourite Car.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is mostly known for its compact dimensions, easy manoeuvrability, modern design, and high fuel efficiency (up to 22.05 km/l for petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG). The company keeps on updating the car with the latest features which further strengthens its grip in the market. Combine all the elements of the Alto with Maruti Suzuki’s trust and reliability and you have a very attractive proposition for the Indian customers.

Apart from being India’s only car to cross the 40 lakh sales milestone, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is also the country’s first entry-level car to become BS6-compliant coupled with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation.