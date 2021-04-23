Extent Of Maruti Suzuki April Price Hike Revealed

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, had previously announced a price hike across its entire model lineup effective from April 2021. The carmaker has now revealed the exact extent of the price hike across it's model range. The price of the most affordable car in the automakers stable - Alto - has increased by up to INR 12,500, depending on the variant. Meanwhile, prices of the Maruti S-Presso have been increased by up to INR 7,500. Here's a detailed look at how each model has been affected by the price hike.

Maruti Suzuki Cars Price Hike in Ex-showroom Alto Up to Rs 12,500 S-Presso Up to Rs 7,500 Celerio Up to Rs 12,500 WagonR Up to Rs 15,000 Tour S Up to Rs 20,000 Eeco Up to Rs 11,000 Vitara Brezza Up Rs 12,500 Dzire Up to Rs 12,500 Ertiga Up Rs 22,500 Super Carry Up to Rs 10,000

It is fairly common for carmakers to increase vehicle prices in India at the start of the new financial year. Moreover, rising input costs and continued supply chain related issues have further squeezed out the margins for automakers. As demand has now become relatively stable, almost 1 year after the start of the pandemic, manufacturers are now looking to share the increased costs with their customers. The maximum increase in price has been faced by the Maruti Ertiga by up to INR 22,500.

The price of the Celerio hatchback have been increased by up to INR 12,500. Meanwhile, the popular tallboy hatchback WagonR witnessed a price hike of up to INR 15,000. The Tour S trim of Maruti Dzire, which serves as a taxi for fleet operators, witnessed a price hike of up to INR 20,000. The regular variants of the Dzire see a price hike of up to INR 12,500. Maruti Eeco confronted a price hike of up to INR 11,000, while the top-selling sub-4-meter SUV Vitara Brezza encounters a price increase of up to INR 12,500.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift facelift in India earlier in February this year. The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with subtle cosmetic tweaks on the outside and in funky new dual-tone color options. On the inside, Maruti Suzuki has thrown in a few nifty new features such as cruise control and a new MID display. However, the most important update is under its hood. The Swift is now powered by the new 1.2L, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder K12N Dualjet engine which produces 90hp, 7bp more than before.

Maruti Suzuki will also be looking at bringing the five-door Jimny to India late this year or in early-2022. The Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase was recently spied testing in Europe and we expect this could underpin the five-door India-spec Jimny as well. The Suzuki Jimny will be powered by the same 105hp 1.5L K15B petrol engine that you find in a lot of other Maruti Suzuki cars like the Vitara Brezza and the Ciaz. Upon arrival, it will compete with the likes of the Mahindra Thar and upcoming Force Gurkha.

