Maruti Jimny Will Have Longer Wheelbase than Mahindra Thar – Specs Leaked

The Indian audience is waiting with high avidity for the Maruti Jimny. The fourth-gen Jimny is currently on sale in select international markets, but it is manufactured in India. It was showcased to the masses at the 2020 Auto Expo in its 3-door avatar. However, a long-wheelbase model is rumoured to go on sale in the Indian market with two extra doors. While the spy shots of the long-wheelbase model have confirmed the arrival of 5-door Jimny, leaked specifications of the off-roader give a clear picture of the upcoming Maruti SUV.

The leaked specifications reveal that the 5-door Jimny will be longer than its 3-door variant by 300 mm, with an overall length of 3,850 mm. However, the width and height will remain identical at 1,645 mm and 1,730 mm, respectively. The increment in length will come solely from the increased wheelbase, which will measure at 2,550 mm. It is an addition of 300 mm over the wheelbase of the 3-door model. In the Indian market, the Jimny will be a strong rival to the Mahindra Thar. While the Jimny will be smaller than the Thar, it will boast of a 100 mm longer wheelbase than its key rival.

Also Read - Suzuki Jimny Long-Wheelbase Rendered; To Underpin India-Spec 5-Door Model

In comparison to the Vitara Brezza, the Jimny will be a narrower but taller car. However, it will be smaller than the Vitara Brezza but will boast of a longer wheelbase. Thus, we can expect the 5-door Jimny to have ample space on the inside for four occupants and their luggage. It will also boast of increased stability. Feature-wise, the 5-door Jimny is expected to come with the same feature list as the 3-door model with an addition of rear AC vents and charging ports.

Powering the 5-door Maruti Jimny will be the same 1.5L K-Series power plant that does duties on the 3-door variant and a slew of other Maruti cars. The naturally-aspirated 1500 cc motor is good at putting out 102 PS of peak power and 130 Nm of max torque. The gearbox options will include a 5-speed stick shift and a 4-speed torque converter automatic. Although Indian enthusiasts are waiting with high enthusiasm, do not expect Maruti to launch the 5-door Jimny in the Indian market before 2022.