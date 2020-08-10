India-bound 2021 Suzuki Vitara Will Globally Premiere In October 2020

While India just received the new Maruti Brezza, International markets will soon witness the premiere of the all-new Suzuki Vitara. Known by different names in different countries, the Suzuki Vitara will get a host of new changes to the mix. This includes design, features and performance. While the 2021 Suzuki Vitara will be globally premiered by October this year, its launch will be scheduled for the second quarter of 2021. In between that time and now, Maruti-Suzuki will also gauge the need for a halo model that will sit at the top of its hierarchy, currently reserved for the Maruti XL6.

In terms of appearance, the 2021 Suzuki Vitara is likely to feature subtle revision to differentiate from the current model. While details are not official, most of these changes will centre around the car’s front profile. In terms of dimension, the 2021 Vitara is anticipated to measure 4,200mm in length, 1,780mm in width and 1,620mm in height. All these numbers translate to a larger car compared to the outgoing version, with the exception of the wheelbase that is likely to remain intact at 2,500mm. The increase in dimensions are also likely to result in a slightly larger cabin size as well. Inside, there are no reports that give us a hint of the changes that we could see in the new model. However, we expect better convenience, connectivity and safety features to be Suzuki’s main criteria.

In terms of performance, international models will receive power from a 1.4-litre inline-4 Boosterjet petrol unit. This engine is capable of delivering 130bhp and 253Nm of torque, paired to either a manual or automatic torque converter transmission options. The petrol unit will also be paired to a 48-volt lithium-ion battery mild-hybrid system, the same setup you also find on the new Maruti Brezza. However, in the interest of cost-effectiveness, the versation 1.5-litre K15 engine will likely be Maruti’s pick if the Suzuki Vitara were to be launched in the Indian market. On the other, the 1,4-litre turbocharged engine is what is likely to give Maruti an edge over potential rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the newly-launched Nissan Kicks.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.