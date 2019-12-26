Maruti S-Presso’s accessories detailed [Update]

Update: Maruti Suzuki showcased an accessorised S-Presso at Comic-Con 2019 in Delhi last week. Here's our walkaround video of the same:

6 October 2019 -

Maruti Suzuki launched the S-Presso in the Indian market at a starting price of INR 3.69 lakh* last month. It is offered in a total of six variants, including STD, LXI, VXI, VXI AMT, VXI+ and VXI+ AMT. The top-of-the-line VXI+ AMT variant is priced at INR 4.91* lakh.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a plethora of accessories for the S-Presso. Its exterior accessories include day time running lamp, 12-spoke machine-finished alloy wheels, wheel arch cladding, side cladding, bodyside moulding with side inserts (orange/silver), lower bumper garnish, front upper grille garnish, door visor, bumper bezel garnish, window frame kit and back door garnish.

To further enhance the interior styling of the S-Presso, it is offered with three different optional interior styling kits, stainless steel door sill guards, designer mats, groove carpet mats and transparent mats along with a number of other options. Its infotainment accessories include rear seat infotainment system, touchscreen multimedia systems from brands such as Sony, JVC, Pioneer, and Kenwood. Other optional systems include Double Din/Single Din systems from Sony, Pioneer, JVC and Kenwood. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki is also offering speaker and sound enhancement options in the form of six different speaker sets including DSK 170 and 250 CSV 628 speakers, to name a few.

The Maruti S-Presso is available with various utility accessories also such as three different two different digital tyre inflators, vacuum cleaner, fast charger, digital port charger, steering wheel lock, hard box trunk organizer and rear mobile holder as well as car care accessories like polish, wax and shampoo.

The Maruti S-Presso is based on Suzuki's Heartect K platform. It makes use of the BS-VI K10B 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine which generates 50 kW (67.98 PS) at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automated manual, which are the transmission choices. The S-Presso returns a fuel economy of 21.7 km/l (VXI/VXI+)/21.4 km/l (STD/LXI), irrespective of the transmission selected.

Maruti S-Presso - Prices*

S-Presso STD - INR 3,69,000

S-Presso LXI - INR 4,05,000

S-Presso VXI - INR 4,24,500

S-Presso VXI AMT - INR 4,67,500

S-Presso VXI+ - INR 4,48,000

S-Presso VXI+ AMT - 4,91,000

*Ex-showroom