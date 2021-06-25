Maruti Eeco Ambulance Prices Reduced by 16 Per cent

Recently, India’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced to reduce the prices of the Eeco Ambulance. As per reports, till 30th September 2021, the Ministry of Finance has dropped GST rates on the ambulance rate from 28 to 12 per cent. The price of the new Maruti Eeco Ambulance now starts at INR 6,16,875 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The revised prices of the car will come into effect from 14th June 2021. It will be applicable for vehicles invoiced by the automaker to the dealerships and then from dealerships to end-users. Many of you may not know that the Eeco Ambulance have a lot of similarities to the regular Eeco like the power plant.

It derives power from a 1.2-litre four-pot gasoline mill, which develops 75bhp of peak power and 98 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are done by a 5-speed MT. In a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), MSIL said, as per the “Notification No. 05/2021, released by the Ministry of Finance, the GST rate on Eeco Ambulance has been reduced from 28% to 12% till 30.09.2021.” Earlier, the BSVI Maruti Eeco Ambulance was retailed at Rs 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It offers a boot space of 275-litres and has a fuel tank capacity of 40-litres.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki ARENA retail channel completes 3 years in India

The Maruti Eeco also offers a ground clearance of 160 mm and can achieve a top speed of 130kmph. It is claimed to offer an ARAI certified mileage of 15.1kmpl. In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Eeco Ambulance is 3,675 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, 1,905 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,350 mm. It comes loaded with safety features like ABS with EBD, digital instrument cluster for fuel level and odometer, reverse parking sensors, multi-trip meter, high-speed warning system and so on. It also gets some ambulance specific features like front and rear ambulance decals, amber colour illumination for speedometer, siren, rubber mat in the rear cabin, public address system comprising an amplifier, hook for infusion mounting, speaker and mic, O2 cylinder clamp, assembly monoblock stretcher, space for nursing and first aid kit and much more.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.