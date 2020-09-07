Maruti Eeco turns 10-year-old, 7 lakh units sold in a decade

The Maruti Eeco was introduced in India in 2010. The multipurpose van has recently completed 10 years of existence in the domestic market. In this period, Maruti Suzuki sold a whopping 7 lakh units of the Eeco.

Within two years of launch, over 1 lakh units of the Maruti Eeco were sold. Since then, the sales graph of the vehicle has been on the rise. In 2014, the carmaker reported selling 1 lakh units of the Eeco once again. Soon the van became very popular, especially in the cargo market.

Considering this growing demand, Maruti Suzuki grabbed the opportunity and launched the new Eeco Cargo in 2015. From this point onwards, the company sold over 1 lakh units of the Maruti Versa spin-off for 3 consecutive years! By 2018, a sale of total 5 lakh units was completed. Now, after 10 years since launched, the Maruti Eeco has achieved the 7 lakh sales milestone.

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has implemented several updates in the Eeco. Today, it is available in many variants including CNG trims. Customers can either pick the 5-seater model or the 7-seater model based on their requirements. Some of the key features of the van include:

Spacious cabin

Clear lens headlamps and taillamps

ORVMs

Powerful AC with heater

Dual-tone interior

Integrated headrests

Front and rear cabin lamp

In terms of safety, there is ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminder, and driver airbags. It is to be noted that the features of the Maruti Eeco vary depending on the variant.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki ARENA retail channel completes 3 years in India

Powering the Maruti Eeco is a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which has been calibrated to produce 73 PS of maximum power at 6000 rpm and 98 Nm of peak torque at 3000 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed manual. The CNG variant of the Eeco is capable of delivering 62 PS and 98 Nm. The Maruti Eeco is available at a starting price of INR 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).