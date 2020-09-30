Maruti Alto modified into a dark stealth ride, video and pictures inside

Reputed as one of the highest selling cars of India, the Maruti Alto has always been perceived as a simple and basic city hatchback meant for the simplest of commutes and occasional long rides. However, a renowned automobile customization center from Jammu and Kashmir, India, Insha Allah Motors, has transformed the latest generation Maruti Alto into a rather sporty ride.

The folks at Insha Allah Motors have taken a Maruti Alto and tastefully customized with new add-ons and cosmetic changes. From the exterior, this customized Maruti Alto, finished in Granite Grey paint scheme, gets front and rear bumper add-ons. While the front bumper gets few LED series lights at the bottom of it, the rear bumper gets treated with faux dual exhaust ports on either side.

The exterior lights too get a few add-ons – while the front headlamp here is integrated with LED turn indicators, the tail lamps get redesigned LED inserts. The rear hatch of this customized Maruti Alto gets its Suzuki badge replaced by a ‘Transformers’ logo, while the Suzuki badge at the front is finished in matt black. A horizontally laid long light bar at the top of the rear windscreen adds a wicked touch to the car. The car also gets upsized tires and silver finished sporty looking alloy wheels.

Talking about the changes on the inside, this modified Maruti Alto gets customized red and black upholstery in the place of the factory-finished black and beige one. Another big addition here happens to be the integration of a large touchscreen infotainment system as well as a new music system with speakers and amplifiers sourced from JBL.

However, there are no evident changes to this Maruti Alto when it comes to mechanicals, as the car is believed to run on the stock 0.8 liter three cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. Mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, this engine here in the Alto pumps out a maximum power output of 47 PS and a peak torque output of 62 Nm.

Video and images courtesy - Insha Allah Motors