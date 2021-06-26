Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Teased for the First Time

Recently, Mahindra & Mahindra has released a new teaser video of the all-new XUV700, which reveals new safety features of the SUV named ‘Auto Booster Headlamps’. This is a new system to boost the headlights by switching on the additional lights when the SUV crosses the 80kmph mark while driving around at night. The recent video gives a representation of the headlamp throw with and without Auto Booster headlights, and one can see that the difference is quite noticeable. As the speed of the car increases, the driver has less time to react to speed bumps or potholes on the road.

People mainly face this problem at night, when the visibility is low, and a driver can’t notice the obstacles approaching from a distance. The Auto Booster headlamps enhance the visibility of the driver and will give them more time to react. The all-new Mahindra XUV700 is also expected to come loaded with a few other safety and convenience features like front and curtain airbags, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, electric brake and much more. The spy images of the SUV have revealed that the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will employ a dual-screen dash, which consists of a fully digital instrument console along with a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit.

Moreover, it also gets RADAR-based autonomous driving aids, ISOFIX mounts, ABS with EBD, traction control and so on. In the Indian market, it will be offered with two different engine options- a 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel mill. Transmission duties will be done by a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The SUV will be offered with FWD configuration as standard, and an AWD system will be offered with top-spec variants. Moreover, Mahindra has also confirmed to offer an electrified powertrain option with the upcoming XUV700 in the near future. This could be a fully electric power plant or a hybrid unit. One can expect the all-new Mahindra XUV700 to hit our shores by the end of this year. Once launched, it will rival the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and the likes.