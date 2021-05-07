Mahindra XUV700 Spied Once Again Ahead of Imminent Launch

One of the most exciting launches coming up this year is the all-new Mahindra XUV700. Slated to be launched in Q2 of FY2022, the Mahindra XUV700 will be the brand's new flagship SUV. With the launch only a few months away, Mahindra even went live with the XUV700 product page on their official website last month. However, test mules of the upcoming SUV wrapped in camouflage continue to be seen testing across the country. Here's a new set of spy images of the Mahindra XUV700 spotted near Mamandur, Chennai. These images were uploaded on XUV700_2021_Official Instagram handle.

Mahindra XUV700 - Powertrain Details

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be based on the stiffer W601 monocoque platform and will be considerably larger - both in terms of length and width - than the current-gen XUV500.. Mahindra have also confirmed that it will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic gearbox options. Hardcore SUV lovers will be very pleased with the fact that the XUV700 will even come with an all-wheel drive system.

Although Mahindra has not revealed much details about the engine options, we suspect it will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar.

Mahindra XUV700 - What We Know So Far