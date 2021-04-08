Mahindra XUV700 (Codenamed W601) Confirmed, Launch in Q2 FY2022

Mahindra XUV700, the home-grown automaker’s global SUV codenamed W601, has been officially confirmed. The new car is scheduled to be launched in Q2 FY2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has finally broken the ice and unveiled the brand name of its highly-awaited SUV built on the W601 platform. The upcoming global vehicle will be called the Mahindra XUV700.

Speaking on the brand name announcement, Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said:

The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra, is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, the XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.

Mahinda XUV700 Details

The forthcoming Mahindra XUV700 is based on the company’s W601 platform. The company says that the global SUV will redefine benchmarks with its sci-fi technology, spirited performance and first-in-class features. It is going to come equipped with world-class safety features, reaffirming Mahindra's commitment towards safety.

While exact details about the Mahindra XUV700 haven’t been disclosed, it will be made available with both petrol and diesel engine options along with manual and automatic transmission choices. Mahindra will also provide an optional AWD system with the new XUV700.

Speaking about the Mahindra XUV700, R Velusamy, Chief of Global Product Development, M&M Ltd. said:

A young, passionate team with an obsession for excellence has created the all-new XUV700. The XUV portfolio has always stood for creating disruptions and setting new benchmarks with models such as the XUV500 and the XUV300. The XUV700 is built on an all-new global SUV platform W601, with expert partners across the world and will boast of first-in-segment technologies and features.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be manufactured at the company’s production facility located in Chakan, Maharashtra. It is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022. We are expecting to learn more about Mahindra’s upcoming global SUV in the future so, to stay updated, keep checking this space.

