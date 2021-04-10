Mahindra XUV700 360 Degree View Digitally Imagined - IAB Rendering

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently the hottest name in the Indian automotive scene and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about it. The Mahindra XUV700 will be replacing the ageing current-gen XUV500 . In fact, it will be positioned above the outgoing model as it will be significantly larger, will be way more premium on the inside and will come loaded with technology and gadgets. We have seen several spy images of the upcoming XUV700 over time, and based on these spy shots, here we have a 360 degree view rendering of the upcoming SUV, created by our in-house digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania.

The upcoming XUV700 looks a lot more handsome than the current-gen XUV500 in this rendering. Based on previously seen spy shots, we can confirm that the XUV700 will continue with Mahindra's drop down LED DRL lighting theme as we have seen with the Mahindra XUV300. The one on the XUV700 will, however, be C-shaped and it looks quite quirky. The headlamps are expected to be full LED units on the top-spec variants. The radiator grille has also grown larger than before and features Mahindra's typical seven-slatted design. Although the face has a resemblance to the current model, it looks significantly more stylish.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV700 First Promo Video Out; Launch in Q2 FY2022

In profile, the XUV700 continues with the cheetah-inspired kink in the shoulder line post the C-Pillar. The door panels are well sculpted, but the wheel arches aren't as flared as the current-gen model. The upcoming SUV will also feature flush-fitting door handles, a first in the segment. The SUV is also expected to feature body cladding all around that will add to its rugged appeal. It will also get a new twin five-spoke design for the alloy wheels. At the rear, the XUV700 is expected to feature a nice layered effect for the tail gate. In this rendering, it can also be seen with slim and sleek LED tail lamps, a black contrasting trim in between the tail lights and a bold looking bumper.

Mahindra have also revealed a few interesting technical details about the upcoming XUV700. It will be based on the stiffer W601 monocoque platform and will be considerably larger - both in terms of length and width - than the current-gen XUV500. Mahindra have also confirmed that it will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic gearbox options. Hardcore SUV lovers will be very pleased with the fact that the XUV700 will even come with an all-wheel drive system.

Although Mahindra has not revealed much details about the engine options, we suspect it will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar. It will be manufactured at Mahindra's Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra, and is slated to be launched sometime in Q2 of FY2022. This certainly has to be one of the most exciting launches coming up this year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.