We know that Mahindra has been testing the TUV 300 Plus facelift for over a year now and we have reported to you with spy images of the same several times. Now, a fresh set of the spy images of the Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift has surfaced on the internet. These new images give us a look inside the cabin of the TUV300 Plus facelift. Although the exterior is still heavily camouflaged, the interiors have completely been revealed in these images and disappointingly, there are barely any changes.

The Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift continues with the same dual-tone themed dashboard layout. There's a touchscreen infotainment system taking center stage on the dashboard but it looks identical to the outgoing unit. The software in the system could however receive an update. The HVAC controls look the same as well and the center console continues with the buttons for the power windows. Even the gear lever seems identical to the outgoing version.

Elsewhere, there are brushed silver accents on the dashboard, door panels and even the steering wheel, but that too has been carried over from the outgoing model. The seats come wrapped in dual-tone black and beige upholstery, matching the rest of the interior theme. We expect the equipment list to remain unchanged from the outgoing model as well. The TUV300 Plus, like before, will continue to be offered as a 9-seater SUV, with twin side-facing bench seats behind the second-row bench seat.

The updates on the exterior are a little more evident than on the inside. The TUV300 Plus facelift gets a new grille with black slats and the headlamps look smaller and sleeker than before, although they are still halogen units. The front bumper has been considerably revised with a wider trapezoidal airdam and new sleeker foglamps. In profile, the TUV300 Plus remains largely unchanged but there's a new design for the alloy wheels. At the rear, the wrap around tail lights, rear bumper and tailgate-mounted spare wheel are look more or less unchanged.

Under the hood, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift will have the upgraded version of the BS6 2.2-litre mHawk that is rated to produce 120 PS of maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque at 1,800-2,800 rpm in the outgoing model. The transmission will likely be the same 6-speed manual unit. The current Mahindra TUV300 Plus' prices stretch from INR 9.93 lakh to INR 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted model, expected to be launched by March 2021, will cost slightly higher.

[Image Source - Gaadiwaadi]