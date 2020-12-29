We have already reported to you that Mahindra is working on the next-gen Scorpio and it has been spied testing several times on our roads. Now, Mahindra has applied to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to trademarked yet another name, which possibly could be for a more powerful variant of the upcoming next-gen Mahindra Scorpio. Mahindra has applied to trademark the 'ScorpioN' name in India. In fact, the company has registered different iterations of the name 'ScorpioN' and 'Mahindra ScorpioN' to be trademarked. A couple of months ago, Mahindra had also applied to trademark the name 'Scorpio Sting' in India.

It however is not necessary that Mahindra will actually use the name 'ScorpioN' for the next-gen Scorpio just because it has trademarked it. The company could just be banking different name options to be used for the next-gen SUV. It is even possible that these names could be used for a final edition of the outgoing generation of the Scorpio. The last possibility is that Mahindra could be selling the next-gen Scorpio alongside the current model. The new names could thus be used to differentiate between the two models, where the ScorpioN or the Scorpio Sting could be more powerful variants.

As for the next-gen Scorpio, it will see an all-new platform, engine and body shell with its generation update. It will actually be underpinned by the same ladder-frame chassis that underpins the all-new Thar. All the body panels on the upcoming SUV will be brand new. Based on spy shots we have seen so far, we can tell that the next-gen Scorpio will retain its tall-boy stance with upright pillars and the overall design will be quite butch and typically SUV.

Based on spy shots seen so far, it will also have grown in dimensions, both in length and width and that should open up more space on the inside too. The interiors of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be completely redesigned too. The current-gen Scorpio has had the criticism of being a little utilitarian in some regards. Mahindra is expected to significantly improve the fit and finish of the cabin with better quality materials. The dashboard will be completely new with a large touchscreen infotainment system. A lot of the other switchgear like the steering wheel, gear knob, control stalks and even the instrument cluster could be shared with the new-gen Thar.

Under the hood, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be sharing its engine and gearbox options with the Thar. That means it will be powered by the new 152 hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine from the Thar. It could however come in a different state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to hit showroom between April-June 2021. With prices probably ranging between INR 10-14 lakh, the next-gen Scorpio will be unique in the segment of mid-size SUVs for being the only one with seven-seats and a ladder-frame chassis.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.