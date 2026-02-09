Mahindra to Invest ₹15,000 Crore in New Nagpur Mega Manufacturing Hub

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a major manufacturing push in Maharashtra, committing an investment of ₹15,000 crore to set up a large integrated facility in Nagpur. Slated to become operational by 2028, the plant will have the capacity to produce up to 500,000 vehicles and 100,000 tractors annually once fully ramped up.

Spread across 1,500 acres in the Vidarbha region, the new automotive hub will support Mahindra’s next-generation vehicle platforms, including the NU_IQ architecture. The facility will be capable of building vehicles across multiple powertrains—internal combustion, electric, and future technologies—catering to both domestic and export markets. A dedicated tractor manufacturing unit will serve India as well as key global regions.

Supporting this expansion is a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar, designed to feed components not just to the Nagpur plant but also to Mahindra’s existing facilities in Chakan and Nashik. In addition, Mahindra plans to acquire land in the Igatpuri–Nashik belt to further expand vehicle and engine capacities and strengthen its growing technology operations.

In total, the company expects to acquire over 2,000 acres across three Maharashtra locations over the next decade as part of its long-term investment strategy.

Strategically located, the Nagpur site benefits from strong road connectivity via the Samruddhi Expressway, rail links, and access to major domestic and export corridors. Mahindra says the facility will feature advanced automation and digital manufacturing systems, underlining its ambition to future-proof production as the industry transitions to new mobility technologies.