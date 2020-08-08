All-New Mahindra Thar Spied Before Its Official Unveil On August 15

Mahindra Thar was long due for a comprehensive update, which it is finally getting now. The all-new Thar will be unveiled to the masses on Independence Day this year. While the day of the official unveiling is not too far now, fresh spy shots of the Thar have emerged again over the internet. This time, however, the pictures reveal a lot of details of the new-gen Thar. A completely revised exterior design can be seen with a new paint shade, which is similar to the Aquamarine paint scheme seen on the Signature-Edition Mahindra Thar 700.

On the front end, the all-new Thar can be seen sporting a revised bumper, resculpted bonnet, and a new radiator grille. Also, the prominent hood latches can be seen. The wide fenders and the bonnet are neatly tucked away under the black wraps, but the sharp lines of the hood and rugged cladding of the fenders are visible to some extent. Also, the windscreen can now be seen in its full glory, and it has evolved to meet the modern-age design considerations.

From the sides, it can be observed that the new-gen Thar will continue with its classic profile. However, it now gets a set of 5-spoke alloy wheels that can be seen wrapped in a set of AT-spec rubber from Ceat. Also, the sheet metal parts get a cleaner look by missing out on the indents that were seen on the last-gen model. The ORVMs too feature a new design with ‘THAR’ embossed on them.

The rear facet of the all-new Thar in the spy shots can be seen with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel just like the last-gen model. Furthermore, it gets a proper windscreen this time, which will open in the upward direction. Also, the rear bumper is a redesigned unit, which features a scuff plate in the middle portion. The taillamps on the test mules look modern and get the Thar badging as well.

The suite of modernness is also continued on the interior of the new-gen Thar. A new dashboard design can be seen in the pictures. It houses a touchscreen infotainment unit in the centre along with circular AC vents and controls for the HVAC unit. Moreover, the vents get a faux carbon fibre trim. On the centre tunnel, switches for power windows can be seen along with levers for gearbox and transfer case. Other changes on the interior of the all-new Thar in comparison to the last-gen model include a multi-function steering wheel, forward-facing rear seats, and removable hardtop with built-in roll-cage.

The new-gen Thar is expected to come with 2 engine options – 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel. The former will be a 4-cylinder turbocharged setup from mStallion family of engines, which were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is capable of putting out a power output of 190 HP, but expect this motor to come in a lower state of tune on the all-new Thar with its power output in the range of 150 HP and torque output in the range of 350 Nm.

Also Read - 2020 Mahindra Thar Rendered In Its 4-Door Avatar, Looks Appealing

The oil burner will be the same unit, which currently does duties on the Scorpio. It will belt out a rated output of 140 HP/320 Nm. The gearbox options will include a 6-speed stick shift and 6-speed automatic on both the engine options. Also, a low-range transfer case will most likely be offered as a standard fitment across the range. Talking of the prices, we expect the all-new Thar to start a tad below the INR 10 lakh mark and go up to INR 14 lakh.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

Source - Indian Auto