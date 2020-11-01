Mahindra eKUV100 electric car India launch details revealed

Mahindra showcased the eKUV100 electric car at the Auto Expo 2020 that was held at the starting of this year before the Covid-19 pandemic had hit the country. In fact, Mahindra also announced the pricing of its upcoming electric car at the event. The Mahindra eKUV100 price was set at INR 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the company did not reveal the launch details. Well, now it has.

The new Mahindra eKUV100 will be introduced in India in the coming three months. Speaking at the launch of the Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheeler, Dr Pawan Goenka said:

The eKUV100 was showcased at the Auto Expo. With this EV, we will focus on shared mobility. It will be India's most affordable electric car and we will be launching it in the next three months.

Although the Mahindra eKUV100 will primarily be targetted at fleet operators, the company will also sell the electric vehicle to private buyers. Mahindra would have launched the eKUV100 earlier, but perhaps, the Covid-19 health situation might have incurred some delays.

The Mahindra eKUV100 electric car looks very similar to its petrol sibling, however, there are some noticeable differences. For example, it features a closed-off upper grille with distinctive pattern, silver trim behind the headlamps, silver license plate applique with + and - symbols, Mahindra Electric branding and blue accents all around. Blue has been used on elements even inside the car.

Also Read: Mahindra Atom (Bajaj Qute rival) spied testing in near-production version

Powering the Mahindra eKUV100 would be a 40 kW electric motor which would deliver a maximum power of 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. The company would use a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is expected to provide a range of up to 120 km in a single charge. Mahindra had said that the eKUV100 can be fast-charged to 80% in 55 minutes.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.