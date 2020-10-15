2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed, India launch likely next year

The Toyota Innova Crysta was pending to receive a facelift for the 2021 model. We knew that the Japanese company has been working on the same and could unveil the updated version anytime now. Well, it just did. The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift has been revealed for the Indonesia market. The new MPV gets several added features and is likely to arrive in India next year.

What’s new?

Exterior

The overall silhouette of the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift remains identical to that of the current-gen model. However, the company has given numerous cosmetic updates, especially at the front, to make the new MPV that much more desirable.

The new Innova Crysta flaunts a slightly larger front grille with noticeable chrome highlights. Toyota has also included the chrome work for the headlamps. We also have a set of new LED DRLs. For enhanced sportiness, the front bumper features a blacked-out chin section with a faux silver skid plate. Toyota has also redesigned the front fog lamps.

The updated Innova Crysta will come equipped with new 16-inch alloy wheels that are finished in silver. They will also available in a diamond-cut finish on select trims. The rear end of the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift remains more or less unchanged. However, there is a prominent black hexagonal section that has been placed between the taillights and extends as far down as the licence plate area.

Interior

Toyota has not altered the interior of the 2021 Innova Crysta facelift quite much. We do see a new instrument cluster design. An all-black theme has been used for the cabin. For the seating arrangement, there is a 6-seat layout with captain chairs in the middle. Toyota is expected to offer a 7-seat version as well.

Engine

It is being speculated that for the 2021 Innova Crysta facelift, Toyota is likely to continue using the current set of engine options. So, there would be a 2.4L diesel mill with 150 hp on tap and a 2.7L petrol motor with 166 hp. For the transmission, there would be a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter on offer.

Launch

Although Toyota has not released any official information regarding the availability of the 2021 Innova Crysta facelift in the Indian market, the company is likely to bring the new model in our country sometime next year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.