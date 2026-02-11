Mahindra Taps Mobileye for Next-Gen ADAS Across Six Upcoming Models

Mahindra & Mahindra has deepened its technology push by selecting Mobileye’s SuperVision and Surround advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for at least six upcoming models. Production is slated to begin in 2027, with Mobileye acting as the tier-1 supplier across these programmes.

Both ADAS suites will be powered by Mobileye’s latest EyeQ6 High system-on-chip. The integrated setup combines perception, mapping intelligence, automated driving functions, driver monitoring and advanced parking features into a single electronic control unit (ECU).

The more advanced SuperVision system employs 11 cameras along with optional radars, running on dual EyeQ6H chips. Meanwhile, the Surround ADAS setup uses five cameras and multiple radars, operating on a single EyeQ6H chip. The architecture is designed to offer scalable driver assistance capabilities, tailored to different vehicle segments.

ALSO READ: Mahindra Partners With indie Semiconductor for Advanced In-Cabin Monitoring Tech

Mahindra’s partnership with Mobileye is not new. The collaboration began with earlier EyeQ4M and EyeQ6L-based solutions, and this latest agreement marks a significant step toward integrating more advanced autonomous driving technologies specifically localised for Indian road conditions.

With India now the world’s third-largest automotive market, demand for advanced safety features is on the rise. Regulatory initiatives such as the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) are further accelerating ADAS adoption. Mahindra’s expanded tie-up with Mobileye positions the brand strongly in the evolving safety-tech landscape as it prepares its next generation of SUVs and passenger vehicles for both domestic and global markets.