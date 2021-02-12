Mahindra Scorpio Gets More Than INR 50,000 Cheaper - Full Info

Mahindra may have been working on the next-gen Scorpio that's slated for a launch later this year, but the carmaker is not quite done with the current-gen model. The existing Mahindra Scorpio lineup has received a rejig with the introduction of a new base-spec S3+ variant. With this, the Mahindra Scorpio has become a tad more affordable and accessible with the entry-level price dropping by more than INR 50,000.

So far, Mahindra has offered the Scorpio in four trims - S5, S7, S9, and S11. The new base-spec S3+ trim sits below the earlier lineup and misses out on a few key features such as auto door-lock, bottle and cup holders, central locking, side and rear foot steps, central lamp, rear demister, and one-touch lane indicator. That said, it still has the basics covered with features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, tilt steering, manual ORVMs, steel rims, power steering, power windows, front-charging port, and LED tail lamps.

Mahindra is offering the new S3+ trim in 7, 8, and 9-seater configurations, with the latter two getting side-facing seats. However, the changes are just not on the features front. Under the hood, the Scorpio S3+ is powered by the same 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that powers the rest of the range. It has, however, been detuned to produce 120hp and 280Nm of peak torque. That's 20hp and 40Nm lesser than what the engine produces on higher trims of the Scorpio. On the upside, this should aid fuel efficiency of the SUV.

With the launch of the new entry-level trim, the Mahindra Scorpio has been priced from INR 11.67 lakh*, going up to INR 16.09 lakh*. The S5 trim, which is the erstwhile base model, costs more than INR 50,000 higher with a sticker priec of INR 12.22 lakh*. Being a three-row ladder-frame SUV, the Scorpio does not have a direct rival in this class. However, it sees competition from the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos with the prices largely overlapping each other.

The Mahindra Scorpio has been in the market for almost two decades now. In spite of tough competition from the mid-size and compact SUV class, the Scorpio still manages to bring in consistent sales numbers for Mahindra each month. The new base trim might further help the case. As for the next-gen model, it is expected to be a big step up over the current model with a lot more tech and features, bigger size and an updated range of engine options as well. Check out production-spec spy pictures of the next-gen Scorpio here.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

*all prices are ex-showroom Pune