Mahindra Thar Prices Go Up As Introductory Price Period Ends!

When Mahindra launched the all-new Thar earlier in October, the thoroughbred off-roader was launched at an introductory price. Mahindra Thar prices then ranged between INR 9.80 lakh and INR 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the introductory price period has come to an end on November 30, 2020 and prices for the new Thar are set to increase from December 1, 2020. So customers who booked the Thar before December 1, 2020 will have it at the launch price but all booking from December 1 will be at the new price. Mahindra will announce the new prices of the Thar in the coming days.

This will be the first price hike for the new Thar with reports claiming that it could go up by up to INR 50,000, depending on the variant. It must however be noted that Mahindra discontinued the base AX variants of the Thar earlier last month due to low demand. The base price of the Thar thus naturally shot up from INR 9.80 lakh to INR 11.90 for the AX optional petrol-manual variant. This is currently the most affordable variant of the Thar you can buy and prices for this too will go up.

The hike in price is unlikely to affect the popularity of the SUV in any way. Mahindra has been enjoying great demand for the new Thar, with the order books crossing well over 25,000 entries in just about a month's time since its launch. In fact, the demand for the Thar is so high that the waiting period currently extends up to six months for certain variants. Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra and Mahindra, has clarified that the Thar is booked until May, 2021.

Mahindra will however be ramping up production of the all new Thar very soon. Currently, the company is manufacturing 2,000 units of the Thar per month. That figure is set to go up to 3,000 units per month from January 2021 and that should help reduce the waiting period by a couple of months, although not significantly. The Thar was recently crash tested by the Global NCAP and it bagged a pretty respectable 4-star safety rating. That should help it secure a place in the minds of a few more customers.

Mahindra offers two engine options under the hood of the Thar - a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine that makes 150 bhp and 300Nm of torque (320Nm with the automatic gearbox) and a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel unit that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for both the engines. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants. Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

