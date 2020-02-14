Peugeot e-Ludix electric scooter could wear a Mahindra badge in India - Report

Mahindra wants to join the likes of Bajaj Auto and TVS by launching an electric scooter in India. It is planning on bringing the Peugeot e-Ludix scooter to the Indian showrooms.

The Peugeot e-Ludix debuted at the Paris Motor Show 2018. It has been designed in Pune (Maharashtra) and is manufactured also India. Mahindra makes this electric scooter at its plant in Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh), but only for exports. The company began exporting the E-Ludix to its subsidiary Peugeot Moto in France in September. Interestingly, this model has received the privilege of being the first electric two-wheeler to be included in the line-up of the prestigious Palais de l’Elysée – the French President’s fleet.

The Peugeot e-Ludix is currently under consideration for India and is now being engineered to meet the expectation of the domestic market. In conversation with ET Auto, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD of M&M, said: “Work is on to make e-Ludix it right price for the Indian market. Along with e-Ludix we are also exploring other alternatives, but the focus is to first get the costing right.”

While it is almost certain that the e-Ludix will be launched in India in the months to come, the company is yet to decide whether it wants to introduce this model with as a Peugeot model or a Mahindra model.

For the uninitiated, the Peugeot e-Ludix is based on its ICE powered 50 cc counterpart. It sources power from a Bosch-made 3 kW Lithium-ion battery and is capable of attaining a top speed of 45 km/h. Its overall weight stands at 85 kg. The scooter also features regenerative braking.

Apart from the Peugeot e-Ludix, Mahindra is also planning a Gusto-based electric scooter for India.

