Mahindra Partners With Terrago Logistics for Last-Mile Delivery

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML) has partnered with Terrago Logistics, a Delhi-based start-up. Terrago currently has a fleet of 65 Mahindra Treo Zor cargo vehicles deployed with online grocery major, Big Basket in 3 cities and leading logistics major, Porter. In the coming months, Mahindra Electric will supply additional EVs to Terrago for its zero-pollution fleet expansion.

The Mahindra Treo Zor 3-wheeler cargo was introduced in India in 2020 and features a wide range of applications depending on the body type. With a superlative power of 8 kW and high torque of 42 Nm, the Zor is built on the proven Treo platform and comes with the highest-in-class payload of 550 kg.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited said, “Terrago has been one of the early adopters of our Mahindra Treo Zor electric 3-wheelers. The higher savings and zero tailpipe emission of the Treo Zor make it favourable for companies seeking efficient and sustainable modes of transportation for last-mile delivery. We believe this partnership will not only accelerate our carbon-neutral goals but also lay the foundation for others to adopt electric mobility.”