Until now, the Mahindra XUV300 was available with an automatic gearbox only with its 1.5L diesel engine which was launched back in July 2019. Now, Mahindra has finally launched an automatic gearbox with the petrol engine of the XUV300. The XUV300 is now being offered with the 6-speed AMT AutoShift gearbox with its 1.2L petrol engine, the same that's offered with the diesel engine. The Mahindra XUV300 petrol-automatic variant has been launched with prices starting from INR 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Just like the diesel-AMTs, Mahindra is offering the petrol-automatic engine configuration on the mid-spec W6 and top-spec W8 variants. The 1.2L petrol engine on the XUV300 produces 110hp and 200Nm of peak torque. As with the automatic gearbox with the diesel engine, the petrol-automatic variants of the XUV300 now additionally come with features such as a creep function, adaptive pedal response, tap to switch, manual mode and hill-hold assist, features not offered on the petrol-manual variants.

Mahindra has also equipped the top-spec W8(O) AMT variant with Mahindra's new BlueSense Plus connected technology. The system is divided into five broad categories - remote vehicle controls, location-based functions, safety and security, vehicle alerts and miscellaneous functions - all of which give you 40+ features. Another major update on the XUV300 has been the addition of an electric sunroof on the mid-spec W6 and W8 variants. Previously, it was only available with the top-spec W8(O) variant.

With the addition of the sunroof, the mid-spec W6 trim is now priced at INR 9.4 lakh (ex-showroom), about INR 27,000 more than before. Mahindra has also added two new dual-tone color options on the top-spec W8(O) AMT variant - Red/White and Aquamarine/White. Meanwhile, the manual W6, W8 and W8(O) variants also get a new Galaxy Grey colour option.

The Mahindra XUV300 is equipped with features such as auto headlamps, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and go, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite navigation, 7 airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, a rear view camera and more. Bookings for the petrol AMT have commenced, with deliveries set to begin later this month. The XUV300 rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and other in the sub-compact SUV space.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.