Mahindra e-Alfa Mini load variant spied testing, launch under consideration

Mahindra is taking the whole idea of adoption of electric vehicles very seriously. The homegrown automobile company has recently launched the Mahindra Treo Zor, an electric 3-wheeler cargo-carrying vehicle, that has been priced at INR 2.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, including FAME-II and state subsidies). Now, a new Mahindra 3-wheeler cargo-carrying electric vehicle, the load variant of the e-Alfa Mini, has been spied testing.

The test mule of the Mahindra e-Alfa Mini load variant was spotted by IndianAutosBlog’s regular reader Yuvaraj in the town of Chengalpattu, Chennai. It did not have any form of camouflage and, thus, revealed noticeable exterior features. The robust-looking electric 3-wheeler has a simple design with round headlamps, black mudguard, and a large windshield occupying most of the space at the front.

Speaking of space, the loading bay of the Mahindra e-Alfa Mini load variant appears to be big enough for carrying decent-sized cargo. Also, after opening the tailgate, the height of the loading bay should make loading and unloading easier. At the rear, we have rectangular taillamp clusters and a rugged-looking bumper. The cabin is covered by a short black canopy.

The load variant of the Mahindra e-Alfa Mini was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 which was held in February this year. The company did not disclose the specifications of the 3-wheeler then and they remain a mystery even now. But since the passenger variant of the e-Alfa Mini is powered by 1 kW motor that draws power from a 120 Ah battery pack, Mahindra is expected to use a similar set up in the load variant of the electric 3-wheeler, however, it might calibrate it in a different state of tune to extract more torque to suit the load-carrying nature of the EV.

Also Read: Mahindra eKUV100 electric car India launch details revealed

Mahindra is tight-lipped regarding when it would introduce the e-Alfa Mini load variant in the domestic market. However, if the speculations are to be believed, the launch of the new electric 3-wheeler is under consideration and the fact that the company is testing the EV suggests that it would happen sooner than expected.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.